How to Clean Apple Products during Global Pandemic?
Apple products are made using different kinds of materials, for each material, we may to follow specific cleaning methods. To get started, we have listed here, few tips, which you can follow.
1. Single use disinfectant wipes
One must use a disinfected wipes, which should be alcohol-based or you can use mobile sanitizer for your apple phones. You can also use a soft, lint free cloth; and remember to avoid paper towels, abrasive cloths, towel or similar items.
2. Avoid Excessive Wiping
You must avoid excessive wiping; this may cause damage to your apple products. Anything excess is not good.
3. Do not use liquid based products
You should avoid any liquid based-products or vinegar, bleach or any other harsh chemical products, unless noted for specific products. You must also not use aerosol sprays as well as abrasives.
4. Unplug
While cleaning your apple products, always make sure you unplug external power sources, cables as well as devices.
5. Do not spray cleaners cleaner on the products
When you start cleaning your apple products, make sure you do not spray cleaners directly on your products; this would only damage your apple products.
6. .Wear Gloves
Always while cleaning your apple products or any other electrical products you must wear gloves, by doing so, it will not protect you from getting sick, due to dust, germs or allergies, it will also help keep your hands soft.
7. .Clean Corners
One must make sure to clean every nook as well as corner of your apple phone. Try to clean power as well as USB cables, the attachments as well as phone case.
8. Be Gentle
When you start cleaning the apple products, always try to be gentle because these devices are usually meant to be handled both, with care and caution.
9. Good Rub with Wipes
If you are cleaning your apple MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac, MacBook Air, give a good rub with the wipes.
10. Don't allow moisture
While cleaning the above products, take extra care to ensure, no moisture gets into any opening.
11. Leave them to dry
Once you have completed cleaning, keep it aside, so that, it gets dry completely.
When you start following these above simple steps while both cleaning as well as disinfecting your apple products. This would help you ramp up your efforts for both self protection as well as protection of your near and dear ones.