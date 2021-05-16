How to Clean Apple Products during Global Pandemic?

1. Single use disinfectant wipes

One must use a disinfected wipes, which should be alcohol-based or you can use mobile sanitizer for your apple phones. You can also use a soft, lint free cloth; and remember to avoid paper towels, abrasive cloths, towel or similar items.

2. Avoid Excessive Wiping

You must avoid excessive wiping; this may cause damage to your apple products. Anything excess is not good.

3. Do not use liquid based products

You should avoid any liquid based-products or vinegar, bleach or any other harsh chemical products, unless noted for specific products. You must also not use aerosol sprays as well as abrasives.

4. Unplug

While cleaning your apple products, always make sure you unplug external power sources, cables as well as devices.

5. Do not spray cleaners cleaner on the products

When you start cleaning your apple products, make sure you do not spray cleaners directly on your products; this would only damage your apple products.

6. .Wear Gloves

Always while cleaning your apple products or any other electrical products you must wear gloves, by doing so, it will not protect you from getting sick, due to dust, germs or allergies, it will also help keep your hands soft.

7. .Clean Corners

One must make sure to clean every nook as well as corner of your apple phone. Try to clean power as well as USB cables, the attachments as well as phone case.

8. Be Gentle

When you start cleaning the apple products, always try to be gentle because these devices are usually meant to be handled both, with care and caution.

9. Good Rub with Wipes

If you are cleaning your apple MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac, MacBook Air, give a good rub with the wipes.

10. Don't allow moisture

While cleaning the above products, take extra care to ensure, no moisture gets into any opening.

11. Leave them to dry

Once you have completed cleaning, keep it aside, so that, it gets dry completely.

When you start following these above simple steps while both cleaning as well as disinfecting your apple products. This would help you ramp up your efforts for both self protection as well as protection of your near and dear ones.