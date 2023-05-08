How to complete your photo verification on Tinder

Tinder makes it easy to meet new people and helps members get at the top of their online dating game. However, safety always comes first and is non-negotiable. To help ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience, Tinder is taking things up a notch with an update to their photo verification feature. Tinder members value authenticity and genuine connection. The Photo Verification feature has been especially popular among 18-25-year-old members, with nearly 40%* of all Tinder members receiving their Photo Verified blue checkmark.



With the upgraded feature, Tinder members can now complete their Photo Verification process by taking a video selfie. Additionally, Photo Verified members can ask their match to do the same before chatting, giving them more control over how they interact with others. Being Photo Verified increases the chance to match by 10%* for members, with more men likely to complete Photo Verification through the introduction of video selfie in early tests. So wait no further and help your matches know your photos are really you. Follow these simple steps to complete your Photo V erification and stay a Photo Verified Cutie on Tinder: Open the Tinder app.

Tap the Explore icon.

Tap ‘Try now’ in the Photo Verified module.

Acknowledge the Photo Verification prompts.

Take a video selfie.

Now your Photo Verification is under review. Within their Message Settings, Photo Verified members can also opt to only receive messages from Photo Verified members. To do that: Open the Tinder app.

Tap the profile icon and then tap the Message Settings icon.

Scroll to “Control Who Messages You” and toggle on “Photo Verified Chat.”

Now only Photo Verified users can message you now.

