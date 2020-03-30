How To Delete Your Account From Social Media???

We all know how important social media is in this global world… Many can't live even for even 24 hours without it. But sometimes situations force us to delete the accounts.

But our question is "Are you deleting them in the right way or not…" Yes… just by clicking delete button will not do everything. Sometimes your personal information still remains in the database of social media.

Worry not! We Hans India have come up with the right options how to delete your complete info from the social media accounts… Have a look!

Facebook

• First, confirm whether you want to delete your account permanently or only temporarily. If it is for only a few months, then log in to your account and go with settings.

• Then go with the 'Manage' account option and click on deactivate account button. This way your account will be deactivated for a few months and if you want to again log in then with easy methods you can revive all your data as well.

• If you want to delete to your account permanently then go to settings and clock on 'Your Facebook Information' option. Then you need to click on the 'Delete Your Account And Information' option. This way your Facebook account permanently along with the Messenger details too.

Twitter

Twitter has a connection with the whole world… It shares tweets from millions of people and makes us follow our favourite people and celebrities as well.

• Now, if you want to delete your account in Twitter then go to settings and select 'Account' option from the dropbox. Thereafter select 'Deactivate' account option. By selecting this option, your account will get deleted for 30 days grace period.

• After 30 days, the account gets permanently deleted automatically. If you want to save your Twitter data then select 'Your twitter Data; option and download all the information.

Instagram

• This amazing photo-sharing app makes us witness the awesome pics of celebrities and your friends too. Now, to make your account deleted then you need to log in to web browser.

• Then go to settings and select 'Edit Profile' option. Then you need to deactivate your account temporarily.

• If you want to delete your account permanently then you need to go to help centre and select the 'Delete Account' option.

This way you can completely 'Delete' your accounts from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram…