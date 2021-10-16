How to Do Aadhaar Verification at Home; Find Out

If you've been wanting to verify your Aadhaar for a while, but are afraid of waiting hours in line, there is good news for you. Aadhaar verification can now be done online from the comfort of your home. The process can be carried out by simply visiting the official UIDAI website and logging in with your details.



UIDAI, the organization that runs the Aadhaar program, says that cardholders should verify their Aadhaar from time to time to prevent scammers from taking advantage of their Aadhaar data. This verification process can be easily done through the Aadhaar website or via the mAadhaar app that can be downloaded from the app store.

Aadhaar Verification at Home - How to Do it Online

Follow the below steps for Aadhaar Verification. Ensure that you have a stable internet connection and your Aadhaar number at the time of the online verification process.

- Open your browser and go to the website

- Now enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number in the box provided.

- Once you enter the Aadhaar number, click "Proceed to Verify" after finishing the Captcha code.

- Your Aadhaar will be verified, once this is done.

- The process can also be done via the mAadhaar app on your smartphone. Please note that this app is only available on the Google Play store for Android smartphones only. There is no version of the app for iOS and Windows.

Why Aadhaar Verification

With so much fraud going on, it is better to verify the Aadhaar number that was assigned to you. Basically, you can verify whether your Aadhaar details are genuine or not. The UIDAI says that residents are also using the verification service to verify the identity of their workers.