How to download and use the AIS app launched for taxpayers

The Indian Income Tax Department has launched a new mobile app called 'AIS for Taxpayers' to make it easy for taxpayers to view their information available in the Annual Information Return (AIS) / Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS). In order to offer a comprehensive view of the AIS/TIS to the taxpayer, the AIS application displays information collected from various sources related to the taxpayer.



The Department of Income Tax, in the official statement, shares that by using the new AIS application, taxpayers can easily view information related to their TDS/TCS, interest, dividends, stock transactions, tax payments, and Income Tax refunds. the rent. "This is another initiative of the Department of Income Tax in the area of providing improved services to the taxpayer that facilitate ease of compliance," the official statement read.



In addition, users can also view other information like GST data and foreign remittances that are available in AIS/TIS. Furthermore, the app also allows users to provide feedback on the information displayed.



How to download the AIS mobile app for Taxpayers



The AIS app for Taxpayers is available on App Store or Google Play for free. To download the app:

- On your Android device, go to Google Play Store or open the Apple App Store on your iPhone.

- Look for the AIS application for the Taxpayer and download the app.

- Once downloaded, you need to register in the app to access all your information.

How to use the AIS App



- Open the AIS App for Taxpayers

- Click on the "Register" button.



- Enter your PAN number (Permanent Account Number) in the designated field and click the "Continue" button.



- The app will send you an OTP to your registered contact number and email address. Enter OTP and click the "Verify" button.



- Once your account gets verified, you will be asked to set up a 4-digit M-PIN to access the mobile app. Enter a PIN and click the "Confirm" button.



- You will now be directed to the application dashboard, where you can access several features and services provided by the AIS.





