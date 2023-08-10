How to Download Moj Videos for Endless Entertainment

Moj, India’s largest short video platform has captured the audience with its captivating content, from entertaining lip-syncing videos and engaging DIY skincare tutorials to popular hashtag challenges and delectable food videos that leave viewers drooling. To ensure you never miss a moment of excitement and can enjoy the content at your convenience, you now have the option to download your favorite Moj videos. Having them readily available on-demand allows you to enjoy them whenever you want!

Here's a simple step-by-step guide to download Moj videos for free and keep them right at your fingertips: Step 1: Open the Moj app on your smartphone.







Step 2: Browse through the vast collection of videos and choose the one you'd like to download.







Step 3: Tap the share button, usually indicated by an arrow icon, to initiate the download process.







Step 4: Within the share tab, you'll find various sharing options for social media platforms, along with an additional download option.







Step 5: Click on the download option to start saving the video.

