How to Download, Signup and Use Threads from Meta
You sign in with your Instagram account, and posts can be up to 500 characters and include links, photos and videos up to 5 minutes long.
American tech giant Meta has officially launched its new social media platform, Threads, for sharing text updates and joining public conversations. Threads was initially scheduled to launch on Thursday night, but the company decided to release it early.
How to Download and Signup on Threads
Download the Threads app from Google Play or App Store if you want to use it.
How to Use Threads
- After downloading, open the app and click "Log in with Instagram."
- If you have the Instagram app installed on your device, Threads will automatically log you in.
- If you don't have the Instagram app installed, you'll be reminded to install it.
- After the installation is complete, you can log in to Threads.
- Once you log in; you can send messages to your friends
As per the company, with Threads, similar to Instagram, users can follow and connect with friends and creators who share their interests, including those they follow on Instagram.
- Users under 16 years (or under 18 years in certain countries) will have defaulted to a private profile when they join the app.
- In Threads, users can control who can mention or reply to them.
- Like Instagram, users can add specific words to filter out replies that contain those words in their threads.
Users can also unfollow, block, restrict or report a profile on Threads by tapping the three-dot menu, and any accounts they have blocked on Instagram will automatically get blocked on Threads.