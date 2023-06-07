How to Install iOS 17 Public Beta on iPhone

Unlike Developers Beta, Public Beta users must wait around four weeks after Developer Beta arrives. Apple has also confirmed that the public beta version of iOS 17 will be released in July 2023. The public beta program is for non-developer users who want to experiment and test the latest features.

How to install iOS 17 Public Beta on your iPhone:

1. Go to the Apple Beta Program website and sign in with your Apple ID as your iPhone.

2. Here, click Enroll your devices.

3. Next, locate and move to the iOS tab. Now, you can enrol your iPhone for iOS 17 public beta updates.

4. Go to Settings -> General -> Software Update on your iPhone.

5. Tap the Beta Updates tab and select iOS 17 Public Beta.

6. Then you will see the option to "Download and Install" the iOS 17 public beta on your iPhone.iPhones compatible with iOS 17.

Generally, Apple offers iPhone users five years of operating system updates, and the same goes for iOS 17. This means iPhone XS or newer iPhone users will get the iOS 17 update. Unfortunately, your trusty iPhone X didn't cut this time.

Find the complete list of iPhones compatible with iOS 17:

iPhone 14, 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max iPhone 13, 13 Mini iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max iPhone 12, 12 Mini iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max iPhone XR iPhone XS, XS Max iPhone SE (2020 and 2022)