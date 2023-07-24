How to make UPI payments in foreign; Countries that allow UPI payment

India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is one of the country's most-used digital payment methods. It's fast, convenient, and secure, allowing users to pay anyone with a UPI ID or bank account number. Initially launched for domestic use, the system has become the preferred means of payment in the country, and there is now increasing demand for it to be made available abroad.



So if you travel to one of the countries where Unified Payments Interface (UPI) India is available, you can use UPI payment apps like PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, Paytm and others to make transactions. These apps will allow you to make digital payments using your UPI ID or linked bank account number, giving you a convenient and secure way to make payments abroad.

How to use UPI apps in foreign countries

1 – Download or open your UPI-enabled mobile apps, such as PhonePe, Google Pay, or Paytm, which allows international UPI in-country transactions.

2 – Register your Indian bank account with the app.

3 – Once your bank account is linked, you must provide the recipient details, including their bank account number, IBAN and BIC, along with the transfer amount and currency.

4 – You will receive a confirmation message once the transaction is complete.

In particular, your transactions will continue to be subject to certain fees, such as conversion charges, foreign exchange fees, and more. Also, the system is gradually being rolled out in foreign countries, so the system may not be available in all listed countries.

To facilitate transactions for Indians in foreign countries, the Government of India has made UPI payments available in many international countries, including France and the United Arab Emirates. It is also accessible for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to initiate international transactions.

List of countries where UPI payments are currently available: