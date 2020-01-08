How to Restore WhatsApp Chat History on Android and iOS

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion monthly active users across the globe. WhatsApp keeps rolling out new features and updates at an impressive frequency while keeping the app simple to use.

WhatsApp offers some useful and simple features to help users manage their data on the app. One can delete all messages or export the conversation as email.

Sometimes the message gets deleted by mistake. To recover the deleted messages on Android and Apple phones, you can follow these steps.

Restore WhatsApp Chat History on Android

1. Uninstall WhatsApp and install it again from Google Play Store

2. Verify your number on the app

3. After the number verification, the user will be urged to 'RESTORE', tap on it

4. Chats will be restored from the Google Drive, tap 'Next' once done

5. After initialisation is done chats will be displayed once WhatsApp will start restoring media files

Note: If WhatsApp is reinstalled without any prior backup from Google Drive, it will automatically restore the chat from the user's local backup file.

Restore WhatsApp Chat History on iOS

To restore the backup on an Apple device, one must make sure you have access to the iCloud, and turn on the iCloud Drive. According to WhatsApp, the user should have 2.05 times the space of the size of the backup on the device and iCloud.

1. Make sure that chats are backed up in iCloud. Follow these steps to check

 Go to WhatsApp settings

 Tap on Chats

 The page that opens is of Chat Backup

2. Check the last backup date id it is visible; delete and install the app from App Store

3. Verify your number on WhatsApp

4. Follow the prompts to restore chat history