WhatsApp users can now share videos in HD. This means that users can rely on something other than links from Google Docs or other streaming services to preserve sharp video quality while sharing it with others. The feature comes days after WhatsApp expanded HD support for photo sharing on the platform. The feature is live and works on WhatsApp for Android and iOS.



How to share HD videos and photos on WhatsApp

- The feature is straightforward.

- Users must first select the file they want to share.

- Before you hit the send button, look for the "HD" icon at the top.

- Here, you can change the resolution to HD from standard quality, enabled by default.

- Naturally, sending higher-resolution images and videos will require more data and storage.

Interestingly, users can choose the resolution they want to download. During the announcement, WhatsApp said: "If you receive a photo when you have low bandwidth connectivity, you can choose on a photo-by-photo basis whether to keep the standard version or upgrade it to HD."

Support for HD video sharing appears to be a server-side update, although users are advised to keep the app updated. Sharing videos and photos in HD has not yet been implemented in WhatsApp's web version. However, users can receive and download HD files through the web version.

WhatsApp has been very active in publishing updates this year. In addition to HD sharing support, the Meta-owned messaging platform launched a multi-phone connectivity option this year. This highly in-demand feature allows users to simultaneously use the same WhatsApp account on different smartphones.

Most recently, WhatsApp announced a screen-sharing feature during video calls. The feature is now commonly available on video conferencing platforms, such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Meet. As the name suggests, screen sharing allows users to mirror the phone screen with other people during a video call. It can be handy during quick calls to the office.