Soon Microsoft's new Chromium-based Edge is going to be rolled out to all users. The older HTML-version of the Edge will no longer be available for users, once the roll-out is complete.

Microsoft explained in a blog post, on Windows the new browser will come as a system update so the option to uninstall will not be available anymore.

The new browser comes with several developments and presently it is more preferred than the Mozilla Firefox. But what might annoy some users is the fact that you cannot uninstall it.

It can be uninstalled, but it is not very easy and cannot be done by traditional means. Deskmodder has found out a solution for this, but remember, this is recommended only for advanced and well-experienced users.

Here's How to Uninstall Microsoft Edge -

 Go to C: - Program Files (x86) - Microsoft - Edge - Application

 Select the current version number and Locate setup.exe

 Go to the file path within Command Prompt

 Complete the following command: setup.exe -uninstall -system-level -verbose-logging -- force-uninstall