  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology > Tech News

How to Use Meta AI on WhatsApp for Creative Interactions

How to Use Meta AI on WhatsApp for Creative Interactions
x
Highlights

Discover how to leverage Meta AI on WhatsApp to streamline conversations, create content, and enhance productivity with simple steps.

Meta AI is transforming WhatsApp conversations with its powerful, AI-driven chatbot capabilities. Available in select regions, including India, this feature brings efficiency, creativity, and more innovative interactions to your fingertips. Using the advanced Llama 3 language model, Meta AI can perform various tasks, including answering questions, generating creative content, creating images, and assisting with translations or summarization.

Currently accessible in English, the service is live in countries like India, the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Singapore, and Australia, with plans for broader expansion. Integrated within WhatsApp, it ensures user privacy by processing only direct messages.

How to Use Meta AI

  • - Open WhatsApp: Launch the app on your Android or iOS device.
  • - Locate the Meta AI Icon: For Android, find the Meta AI icon above the "new chat" button.For iOS, it's located at the top of the inbox screen.
  • - Start a Chat: Click the Meta AI icon to open its dedicated chat window.
  • - Ask Questions: Type your query or request. Meta AI can provide answers, suggestions, and solutions for various topics.
  • - Generate Images:Use the "Imagine" command followed by a description to create custom images.Example: "Imagine a beach at sunrise with colourful umbrellas."

Within seconds, Meta AI delivers an image based on your prompt.

Using Meta AI in Group Chats

Meta AI supports group interactions. Simply type "@" and select Meta AI to engage the chatbot. Its responses adapt to the ongoing conversation, making it a helpful tool for collaborative tasks.

Meta AI on WhatsApp redefines how users interact, collaborate, and create, making everyday conversations smarter and more engaging.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick