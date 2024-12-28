How to Use Meta AI on WhatsApp for Creative Interactions

Meta AI is transforming WhatsApp conversations with its powerful, AI-driven chatbot capabilities. Available in select regions, including India, this feature brings efficiency, creativity, and more innovative interactions to your fingertips. Using the advanced Llama 3 language model, Meta AI can perform various tasks, including answering questions, generating creative content, creating images, and assisting with translations or summarization.

Currently accessible in English, the service is live in countries like India, the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Singapore, and Australia, with plans for broader expansion. Integrated within WhatsApp, it ensures user privacy by processing only direct messages.

How to Use Meta AI

- Open WhatsApp: Launch the app on your Android or iOS device.

Launch the app on your Android or iOS device. - Locate the Meta AI Icon: For Android, find the Meta AI icon above the "new chat" button.For iOS, it's located at the top of the inbox screen.

For Android, find the Meta AI icon above the "new chat" button.For iOS, it's located at the top of the inbox screen. - Start a Chat: Click the Meta AI icon to open its dedicated chat window.

Click the Meta AI icon to open its dedicated chat window. - Ask Questions: Type your query or request. Meta AI can provide answers, suggestions, and solutions for various topics.

Type your query or request. Meta AI can provide answers, suggestions, and solutions for various topics. - Generate Images:Use the "Imagine" command followed by a description to create custom images.Example: "Imagine a beach at sunrise with colourful umbrellas."

Within seconds, Meta AI delivers an image based on your prompt.

Using Meta AI in Group Chats

Meta AI supports group interactions. Simply type "@" and select Meta AI to engage the chatbot. Its responses adapt to the ongoing conversation, making it a helpful tool for collaborative tasks.

Meta AI on WhatsApp redefines how users interact, collaborate, and create, making everyday conversations smarter and more engaging.