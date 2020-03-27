Huawei Launches P40, P40 Pro And P40 Plus Mobiles
Amidst the Corona fever, there is a small development in the technological world as the Huawei company launches its P40, P40 Pro andP40 Plus mobiles. All these mobiles are made out of advanced cameras and new design language.
Guess what…These mobiles will not have Google services like Gmail, YouTube and Maps. Well, let us look at the features of these mobiles… Have a look!
Huawei P40Specifications…
• SIM: Single sim
• Technology: 5G
• OS: Android 10.0, EMUI 10.1
• CPU: Octa-Core
• Size: 6.1 Inches With OLED Display
• Camera:
o Main Camera
50 MP Main Sensor
40 MP Ultra Wide Sensor
12 MP Telephoto Lens With 5X Zoom
o Selfie Camera
32 MP
Bluetooth: 5.1, A2DP, LE
Battery: 4200 MAH non-removable
Memory: 256 GB– 8 GB RAM With 2340 * 1080 Resolution
Colours Available: White Ceramic And Black Ceramic
Price: 799 EUR
Huawei P40 Pro Specifications…
• SIM: Single sim
• Technology: 5G
• OS: Android 10.0, EMUI 10.1
• CPU: Octa-Core
• Size: 6.58 inches with 2640 * 1200 Resolution
• Camera:
o Main Camera
50 MP Main Sensor
40 MP Ultra Wide Sensor
12 MP Telephoto Lens With 5X Zoom
o Selfie Camera
32 MP
Bluetooth: 5.1, A2DP, LE
Battery: 4200 MAH non-removable
Memory: 8 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage
Colours Available: White Ceramic, Black Ceramic, Silver Frost And Blush Gold
Price: 999 EUR
Huawei P40Plus Specifications…
• SIM: Single sim
• OS: Android 10.0, EMUI 10.1
• CPU: Octa-Core
• Size: 6.58 Inches With 2640 *1200 Resolution
• Camera:
o Main Camera
50 MP
8 MP
40 MP
o Selfie Camera
32 MP
Bluetooth: 5.1, A2DP, LE
Battery: 5500 MAH non-removable
Memory: 256 GB – 8 GB RAM
Colours Available: White Ceramic, Black Ceramic, Silver Frost And Blush Gold
Price: 1400 EUR
We all need to wait for the release of these mobiles… As per sources that will happen in June 2020.