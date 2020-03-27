Huawei Launches P40, P40 Pro And P40 Plus Mobiles

Amidst the Corona fever, there is a small development in the technological world as the Huawei company launches its P40, P40 Pro andP40 Plus mobiles. All these mobiles are made out of advanced cameras and new design language.

Guess what…These mobiles will not have Google services like Gmail, YouTube and Maps. Well, let us look at the features of these mobiles… Have a look!

Huawei P40Specifications…

• SIM: Single sim

• Technology: 5G

• OS: Android 10.0, EMUI 10.1

• CPU: Octa-Core

• Size: 6.1 Inches With OLED Display

• Camera:

o Main Camera

 50 MP Main Sensor

 40 MP Ultra Wide Sensor

 12 MP Telephoto Lens With 5X Zoom

o Selfie Camera

 32 MP

Bluetooth: 5.1, A2DP, LE

Battery: 4200 MAH non-removable

Memory: 256 GB– 8 GB RAM With 2340 * 1080 Resolution

Colours Available: White Ceramic And Black Ceramic

Price: 799 EUR

Huawei P40 Pro Specifications…

• SIM: Single sim

• Technology: 5G

• OS: Android 10.0, EMUI 10.1

• CPU: Octa-Core

• Size: 6.58 inches with 2640 * 1200 Resolution

• Camera:

o Main Camera

 50 MP Main Sensor

 40 MP Ultra Wide Sensor

 12 MP Telephoto Lens With 5X Zoom

o Selfie Camera

 32 MP

Bluetooth: 5.1, A2DP, LE

Battery: 4200 MAH non-removable

Memory: 8 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage

Colours Available: White Ceramic, Black Ceramic, Silver Frost And Blush Gold

Price: 999 EUR

Huawei P40Plus Specifications…

• SIM: Single sim

• OS: Android 10.0, EMUI 10.1

• CPU: Octa-Core

• Size: 6.58 Inches With 2640 *1200 Resolution

• Camera:

o Main Camera

 50 MP

 8 MP

 40 MP

o Selfie Camera

 32 MP

Bluetooth: 5.1, A2DP, LE

Battery: 5500 MAH non-removable

Memory: 256 GB – 8 GB RAM

Colours Available: White Ceramic, Black Ceramic, Silver Frost And Blush Gold

Price: 1400 EUR

We all need to wait for the release of these mobiles… As per sources that will happen in June 2020.