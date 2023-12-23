  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology > Tech News

Humane's AI Pin Set to Ship in March 2024, Priority Orders First

Humanes AI Pin Set to Ship in March 2024, Priority Orders First
x
Highlights

Humane's AI Pin, an advanced wearable, will begin shipping in March 2024, with priority given to early orders.

Humane has confirmed that the AI Pin, its innovative AI-powered wearable, is scheduled to commence shipping in March 2024. Priority orders will be fulfilled first, with shipments prioritized based on the order date, according to information shared on X (formerly Twitter). Although the company did not provide a specific shipping date, this announcement provides a more refined timeframe than the earlier indication of early 2024 in November.




The AI Pin, unveiled last month by Humane, boasts the capability to select from various AI services to respond to user queries without needing a screen. The device also features a projection system for interactive displays on the user's hand. However, this advanced technology comes with a significant price tag, as the AI Pin is priced at $699, coupled with a mandatory $24 monthly subscription for obtaining a phone number and utilizing cellular data. Customers who placed priority orders can anticipate receiving their devices ahead of others when shipments commence in March.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X