Hurray! Amazon offers up to ₹ 25,000 discount on iPhone 12 Pro

The New Year is just around the corner, and you must be waiting for significant smartphone discounts. Here's some good news! You don't have to wait for the New Year sales to arrive.

Amazon Indiaoffers great deals and discounts on Apple iPhone 12 Pro models. At Amazon India, you can get the iPhone 12 Pro of 128GB variant - Pacific Blue variant priced at ₹ 94,900. The original price of the smartphone is ₹ 1,19,900. In addition, Apple is offering a discount of almost ₹ 25,000 on the iPhone 12 Pro. Not only this, with the trade-in offer, you can get up to ₹ 15,000 off the same variant on Amazon.

If 128GB is not enough for you and you are looking for the higher 256GB and 512GB memory variants, you can also get them at a discount! The e-commerce giant is selling the 256GB variant of the iPhone 12 Pro at a price of ₹ 99,990, saving you ₹ 30,000. On the other hand, another higher 512GB memory variant of the iPhone 12 Pro is available at 1,07,900 and saves you 42,000.

iPhone 12 Pro at Amazon

If you plan to purchase AirPods, this offer is for you! On Amazon, you can get the Apple iPhone 12 Pro and AirPods Pro combo for ₹ 1,15,395. It almost saves you ₹ 28,910 since the original cost of this combo is ₹ 1,44,800.

iPhone 13 at Amazon

You won't get any discounts on the iPhone 13. But you can get the Apple iPhone 13 series starting at ₹ 69,900 for the basic variant of your mini, while 256GB costs ₹ 79,900 and the 512GB version costs ₹ 99,900.

The iPhone 13 costs ₹ 79,900 for a 128GB model, ₹ 89,900 for a 256GB model, and ₹ 1,09,900 for a 512GB model at Amazon. The iPhone 13 Pro series starts at ₹ 1,19,900 for the base 128GB variant, and goes up to ₹ 1,29,900 for 256GB, ₹ 1,49,900 for 512GB, and ₹ 1,69,900 for the 1TB (1TB) model.

The Pro Max is priced at ₹ 1,29,900 for 128GB, ₹ 1,39,900 for 256GB, and ₹ 1,59,900 for 512GB of memory. The most expensive iPhone is the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max, which costs ₹ 1,79,900.