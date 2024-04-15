Live
- Teja Sajja unveils next with People Media Factory; title to be out soon
- Insights shared by Theppa Samudram' team
- Hindupur YSRCP candidate campaigns in Lepakshi Mandal, Highlight Welfare Schemes and Promote Women Candidates
- Andhra Pensioners Party Extends Full Support to TDP Nellore City MLA Candidate Ponguru Narayana
- TDP Promises Support to Business Community in Macharla
- Honesty and Commitment at the Core of YCP Philosophy, says KK Raju
- Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu Tours 21st Ward in GVMC to Promote Super Six schemes for BCs
- Kandikunta Venkata Prasad Campaigning for Victory of TDP in Kadiri Constituency
- BS Maqbool Receives Warm Welcome in Villages as Election Campaign Intensifies
- "MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu's Family Members Campaign in 25th Ward of Vinukonda Town"
Just In
Husk Power Systems raises funds to boost clean energy in rural India
Provider of decentralised solar-hybrid minigrids Husk Power Systems on Monday said that it secured an additional $4 million in debt financing from the EU-funded impact investment facility ElectriFI, which is managed by EDFI Management Company (MC).
New Delhi: Provider of decentralised solar-hybrid minigrids Husk Power Systems on Monday said that it secured an additional $4 million in debt financing from the EU-funded impact investment facility ElectriFI, which is managed by EDFI Management Company (MC).
This new funding builds upon ElectriFI's initial $6 million investment in September 2022.
“As demonstrated by this top-up just 18 months after receiving our first debt, ElectriFI has become an important partner for Husk,” Manoj Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO, Husk Power Systems, said in a statement.
“In total, the $10 million from EDFI MC is an important enabler for Husk to scale its minigrid footprint in India, and achieve an even greater impact on tens of thousands of lives and livelihoods,” he added.
Moreover, the company said that it delivered reliable, clean electricity to remote communities, households, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and factories in rural areas without grid connection or where the grid was not providing reliable electricity.
"Our initial investment not only provided Husk with essential capital but also served as a strong validation of their business model, attracting further significant investment," said Rodrigo Madrazo, CEO of EDFI Management Company.
Husk is an award-winning clean energy company serving rural and peri-urban Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.