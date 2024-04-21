Hybrid work models offer significant opportunity for Indian video conferencing market: Logitech

Tech firm Logitech India's head of B2B Anand Lakshmanan on Sunday said that the adoption of hybrid work models offers a significant opportunity for the country's video conferencing market.

According to him, as the work landscape in the country continues to grow, emphasising flexibility, productivity, and cost efficiency, video conferencing becomes even more critical for maintaining team collaboration.

"With our strong commitment to customer satisfaction, unwavering dedication to innovation, and nuanced comprehension of the Indian market dynamics, we are strategically positioned to support organisations in the country as they navigate these new work trends," Lakshmanan told IANS during an interaction.

As per a recent 6Wresearch report, the Indian computer accessories market is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate of 11.6 per cent during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Government initiatives such as 'Digital India' are encouraging technology adoption and creating a robust ecosystem for electronic manufacturers in the country, which will further boost the market growth, the report mentioned.

Speaking on the company's future plans for the Indian market, Lakshmanan said that Logitech's product team has ongoing conversations and touchpoints with customers that influence the product hardware and software roadmaps.

"Customer feedback is not just integral but pivotal to our iterative product enhancement process, ensuring real-world relevance and user-centric innovation," he mentioned.

The market for computer accessories globally estimated at $17.9 billion in the year 2023, is expected to reach a revised size of $24.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2 per cent over the analysis period 2023-2030, according to a report published in the Research and Markets.