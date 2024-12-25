Icebreaker Keyboard: AluminIum Design Costing as Much as a MacBook Pro

If you're into statement keyboards and have a penchant for luxury, the Icebreaker by Serene Industries might just catch your eye. Priced at $1,500, this mechanical keyboard is designed from a single block of CNC-machined aluminium, offering a stunning wedge-shaped design. Even its RGB-backlit keycaps are made from aluminium, showcasing impressive attention to detail.

For those seeking more, a Bluetooth-enabled version with magnetic hall-effect switches is available for $1,600—matching the price of a new 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro. The keyboard base comes in clear or black finishes, though opting for black adds a hefty $500 to the price. Preorders are currently open, with production scheduled to begin after January 28th, 2025, when preorders close.

The Icebreaker features a compact 65% layout, measuring 450 x 44 x 24mm (about 17.7 x 1.7 x 0.9 inches). Designed for premium performance, it includes a configurable EC11 rotary dial, dual silicone dampeners to minimize noise and vibration, and a robust 4,000mAh battery that lasts up to three months. Despite its premium specs, details about its weight and "full-height" switches remain undisclosed.

One standout feature is the inclusion of "micro-perforations" on the keycaps, allowing the RGB backlighting to shine through elegantly. Also, the keyboard offers 1/4-20 inch mounting points for attaching accessories such as tripod mounts or monitor arms—ideal for enthusiasts seeking unique setups.

Serene Industries founder Denis Agarkov shared that the Icebreaker's design was partly inspired by the iconic Flatiron Building in New York City. Speaking to Null Society in January 2024, Agarkov revealed his intention to create a bold, unconventional keyboard that defies prevailing trends.

The Icebreaker is more than a keyboard—it's a statement piece. For enthusiasts who crave exclusivity, it offers a compelling blend of brutalist aesthetics and premium craftsmanship. It's not just a tool but a conversation starter redefining niche luxury.