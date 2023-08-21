iCreate conducts EVangelise'23 roadshows in Hyderabad with BITS-Pilani, CBIT, JNTU TBI and AIC T-hub to search for breakthrough EV innovations

iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology), India's leading tech-innovation-based startup incubator, in partnership with Birla Institute of Technology (Hyderabad campus), Pilani Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) TBI and AIC T-hub, hosted roadshows for EVangelise‘23 in Hyderabad. The events aimed to promote and accelerate innovation in the EV industry, identify promising EV startups and innovators for EVangelise'23, India’s largest EV innovation challenge, which has been promoting and accelerating innovation in India’s growing EV industry. 200+ innovative minds from BITS, Pilani(Hyderabad campus), JNTU TBI and AIC T-hub participated in the event.

At BITS-Pilani(Hyderabad campus), Dr. Sandeep Raut, General Manager, Technology Business Incubator at BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus, Dr. Ankur Bhattacharjee, Assistant Professor of the EEE Department, Dr.PardhaSaradhi Gurugubelli Venkata, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Dr. Harish Dixit, Associate Professor of the EEE Department (Head CIIE), were present. At CBIT, Dr. C V Narasimhulu, Principal of Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology, and Dr. Umakanta Choudhury, Professor and Director of Innovation and Incubation, were present to grace the program. At JNTU TBI, Dr. M. Asha Rani, Founder Director of JNTUH Innovation Foundation, Rajeesh Kumar A., CEO of AIC T-Hub; and Kartheek Thatikonda, CEO of JNTUH TBI, discussed how important it is to develop entrepreneurial skills and how these skills play a significant role in the growing electric vehicle (EV) industry in India. At AIC T-hub, dignitaries including Mr. Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO of T-Hub, Mr. Rajesh Kumar A, CEO of AIC T-Hub, Ms. VarsharaniBhagatpatil, Incubation Manager at AIC T-Hub and Ms. Nikhitha Yelavarthi, Associate at T-Hub were present.

EVangelise‘23 roadshows have been strategically scheduled across the country, spread over multiple cities, in collaboration with leading institutes, spanning the months of July and August. Participants have the chance to personally engage with and explore opportunities with subject matter experts and top industry leaders. Apart from financial and incubation support, for the first time ever, EVangelise‘23 participants also stand a chance to secure venture capital funding to accelerate their growth.

In its third year, EVangelise'23 is a one-of-a-kind national challenge designed to accelerate the development and adoption of electric vehicles in India by supporting budding entrepreneurs and promising innovations in the sector. Through the series of roadshows, iCreate aims to bring together industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to collaborate, share insights, and drive the growth of sustainable mobility solutions.

EVangelise‘23 innovation challenge is open to individuals and organisations interested in electric mobility, including startups, researchers, industry professionals, and government representatives from across India. Participants can register for the events through https://www.evangelise.org.in/. Applications to EVangelise'23 close on September 24, 2023.