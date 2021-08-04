IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: 920 Vacant Executive Posts; Apply Online @idbibank.in

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: IDBI Bank has published a notification for the Executive post. A total of 920 vacancies are available on a contract basis at its different Branches and Offices on its website idbibank.in. Candidates should avail this opportunity and start applying from today i.e. on 04 August 2021 and the last date for IDBI Bank Executive Recruitment is 18 August 2021. IDBI Application Link is given here.









Those who successfully apply for IDBI Recruitment will be called for Online Exam which is scheduled on 05 September 2021. Find the details related to job summary, salary details, vacancy break up, educational qualifications and application process. Selection will be done based on the online test.





























Total Number of Posts - 920 Executive posts

UR - 373 SC - 138 ST - 69 OBC - 248 EWS - 92

IDBI Executive Salary:

In the first year - Rs.29,000/- per month In the second year - Rs.31,000/- per month In the first year - Rs.34,000/- per month Educational Qualification for IDBI Executive Posts:

A Graduate with a minimum of 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PWD) from a recognized university. The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate as on July 01, 2021, and indicates the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Age Limit for IDBI Bank Executive Post:

Minimum: 20 Years Maximum: 25 years

IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

- Go to IDBI Bank's website www.idbibank.in - Click on the "CAREERS/CURRENT OPENINGS" to open the link "Recruitment of Executives on Contract-2021" - Click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen. - To register for the application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id.

Application Fee:

SC/ST/PWD candidates - Rs. 200/- For Others - Rs. 1000/-