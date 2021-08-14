Every year the Independence Day of India is celebrated all over the country dutifully. India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day on the 15th of August, 2021.



On this day, Indians pay respect to the brave freedom fighters who fought for India's Freedom. The day is celebrated all over India with flag-hoisting ceremonies, drills, cultural dance, and singing Jana Gana Mana the Indian national anthem. This year 2021 marks the 75th Independence Day which will be celebrated amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The schools are still closed and many schools are conducting online cultural activities.

Independence Day 2021: Wishes and messages to share on WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram

 "Let's pay tribute to the brave freedom fighters and take an oath to continue the patriotism this Independence day."

 "Let's take an oath to safeguard the peace, unity and diversity of our country. Happy Independence Day!"

 "This Independence Day let's remind us not to take our Independence for granted and always safeguard it!

 "Let's promise to do every bit for the nation to protect the legacy of do and die. Happy Independence Day!"

 "Thousands of fighters laid down their lives for the Freedom of our country, let's not forget their sacrifices. Happy Independence Day!"

 I am proud that I am an Indian and salute my country's flag! Happy Independence Day!

 "Freedom in mind, faith in our soils. Let's salute our nation on this auspicious Independence Day!"

 "Nothing is more precious than Independence and Freedom. Proud to be an Indian! Happy Independence Day!"

 "This Independence Day let's make a promise to ourselves that we will never forget the sacrifices of our leaders and do our best to build our Nation a strong one!

 Let the tricolour of our country always furls high. Happy Independence Day!"