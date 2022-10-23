India has edge in global satellite market: ISRO Chairman

Chennai: With a shortage of rockets to launch satellites, India with its LVM3 or GSLV Mk3 rocket now has a slot in the global commercial satellite launch market, said S Somanath, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He also said India is planning to ramp up production of the LVM3 rocket.

"There is a shortage of commercial satellite launch vehicles for putting into orbit multiple satellites to form a constellation. The Russian rockets are not in consideration now. Further the Ariane 6 rocket of Arianespace got delayed.

The commercial potential of Chinese rockets is not accepted by the West. Hence India has a slot now," Somanath said.