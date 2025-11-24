India’s Digital Confidence: Building Technology That Reflects Our Realities

Mr Madhav Sheth, Founder and CEO of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, spoke to The Hans India about India’s emerging innovation ecosystem, the idea of technological sovereignty, and how the Ai+ Smartphone — powered by NxtQuantum OS — is designed to give Indian users control, confidence, and connection in an increasingly digital-first world.

Over the past few years, India’s innovation ecosystem has undergone rapid evolution. From your perspective, what key shifts or enablers have made it easier to build and scale technology-led innovations today compared to five years ago?

Five years ago, Indian tech was still learning to think long-term. Most of the ecosystem focused on speed and user growth. What has changed now is intent. Founders, investors, and policymakers have started thinking about ownership in a more profound sense — ownership of IP, data, and design.

Public digital infrastructure has provided startups with a strong foundation to build upon. The PLI framework is beginning to connect manufacturing with innovation and not just assembly. But perhaps the biggest shift is belief. The ecosystem now feels ready to build for India and the world simultaneously.

When you discuss technological sovereignty, what does it truly mean to you, and how are AI and the smartphone helping to build an India-first smartphone ecosystem?

Technological sovereignty is about control and trust. It means building systems that operate with transparency and accountability. With the Ai+ Smartphone, this vision comes to life through NxtQuantum OS and the NxtPrivacy Dashboard.

The dashboard gives users real-time visibility into how apps access features like location, camera, and microphone — along with simple one-tap controls to manage permissions. For us, sovereignty means creating technology that people can understand, trust, and have control over. It strengthens India’s digital independence while protecting user privacy.

How does the Ai+ Smartphone strike a balance between India’s ambition for technological independence and the global realities of supply chains, software ecosystems, and AI infrastructure?

India’s ambition for technological independence grows stronger when it engages with the world. Collaboration brings scale, learning, and innovation, while clarity of control ensures long-term stability. Ai+ Smartphone is built on that balance. We focus on openness, transparency, and partnerships that strengthen both trust and capability. The goal is to create systems that are globally connected and locally accountable — reflecting the best of both worlds.

You have discussed China and Taiwan extensively, which have become major global players in the electronics industry. What lessons do you think India can learn to become a tech superpower in the coming times?

India must invest deeply in research and semiconductor capability, build trust in its own digital platforms, and focus on vertical integration that goes beyond assembly and distribution. If we look at China and Taiwan, their rise was driven by long-term commitment to advanced manufacturing, strong local ecosystems, and steady policy support for innovation.

For India, the lesson is clear. We must transition from being a consumer of imported technology to an originator of products and platforms that carry global credibility. That means prioritising local design, transparent supply chains, and technology governed by Indian law and aligned with our realities. With that mindset, India can evolve from an assembly hub into a true technology powerhouse.

The Ai+ Smartphone has already generated strong post-launch momentum. How has the market responded so far in terms of sales and user adoption, and how does that align with your initial expectations?

The response has been very encouraging. Users have appreciated the clean software, strong performance, and thoughtful design. What stands out is how people describe the experience: simple, fast, and reliable. For us, that is the validation that matters most. It shows that users value trust and performance in the same device — and that is precisely what the Ai+ Smartphone was built to deliver.

As India pushes for deeper digital inclusion, what is your roadmap for expanding the reach of Ai+ Smartphones across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where connectivity and awareness often shape adoption?

Democratisation means making technology accessible and meaningful for everyone, not just a few. Ai+ Smartphone is built to bridge the digital divide through a simple, multilingual experience that works reliably even in low-connectivity areas. Our partnership with Flipkart ensures reach across India, from major cities to smaller towns, bringing privacy and performance to people everywhere. This is our commitment to inclusive digitisation — making sure every Indian, regardless of geography, can access world-class technology.

What will your marketing strategy look like in the coming months, especially as you balance creating brand aspiration with making the Ai+ ecosystem accessible to a broader audience?

Brand building is a gradual process. Ai+ Smartphone is still new, and earning trust takes time. What matters is being clear about what we stand for — privacy, performance, and transparency — in both our communication and our products. The goal is to provide genuine value and build a relationship of trust with every user. As the Ai+ ecosystem grows, that same focus on clarity and reliability will guide every new product we introduce. When people choose Ai+ Smartphone, they should feel confident about what the brand represents — and that consistency will define our growth.