Instagram Adopts PG-13 Safety Standards for Teens, Tightens Controls on Explicit and Risky Content

Instagram is taking a major step toward enhancing teen safety on its platform by introducing a PG-13-inspired content framework. The social media giant announced that all teen accounts will now follow stricter content standards that limit exposure to adult themes, risky behavior, and strong language. The rollout has begun in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, with a global expansion expected by the end of this year.

The move is part of Instagram’s broader effort to create a safer and more controlled online environment for younger users. According to the company, the update introduces a “PG-13” benchmark — a system that reduces the visibility of content involving nudity, sexual imagery, suggestive poses, offensive language, and dangerous stunts. “Just like you might see some suggestive content or hear some strong language in a PG-13 movie, teens may occasionally see something like that on Instagram, but we’re going to keep doing all we can to keep those instances as rare as possible,” Instagram explained.

The revamped safety system introduces new parental tools, including settings titled “Limited Content” and “More Content.” With the Limited Content mode enabled, teens will be shielded from posts that border on adult themes. They won’t be able to view, comment on, or receive comments from filtered content. Parents who prefer a slightly more relaxed approach can switch to the More Content setting, which allows broader—but still safeguarded—access to Instagram posts.

Starting next year, these restrictions will also extend to AI-driven conversations, ensuring teens aren’t exposed to adult or inappropriate chat topics. In addition, the platform will automatically block teen interactions with 18+ accounts. Teen users won’t be able to send messages to, view content from, or see comments by adult accounts. Creators flagged as 18+ will be notified and given the opportunity to remove or adjust content to comply with the new standards. Repeated violations will result in those accounts being hidden from teen users.

Instagram’s measures go even further by preventing searches for certain topics such as “alcohol” or “gore.” Accounts featuring adult-oriented bios, usernames, or links to alcohol or explicit websites will also be restricted or age-gated. These safeguards will apply even to users who aren’t logged in, helping prevent unfiltered access to sensitive material.

Meta’s Director of Public Policy, Liz Arcamona, stated, “By and large, many of our policies were already generally in line with or actually went further than a PG-13 standard. And where they go further today, they will continue to do so going forward.”

Beyond content filtering, Instagram continues to build on its existing teen protection measures, including private accounts by default, nighttime notification silencing, and message blocking from unknown users. The PG-13 system enhances these safeguards while promoting parental participation through regular surveys, enabling families to provide feedback on what their teens encounter online.

Meta also plans to expand similar “age-appropriate content protections” to Facebook in the coming months, marking a unified effort to make its social platforms safer for younger audiences worldwide.



