Instagram for iPad in Progress, Meta Gears Up for Late 2024 Launch

After years of anticipation, Meta appears to be finally answering the call of iPad users. Reports indicate that a native Instagram app tailored for the iPad is under active development, with a public release expected by the end of 2024.

The news comes on the heels of Meta’s recent launch of WhatsApp for iPad, surprising fans and fueling hopes for more tablet-optimised experiences. Now, Instagram seems to be the next major Meta-owned platform to make the leap, according to industry insiders.

This development was first hinted at in April by The Information’s Kaya Yurieff and Kalley Huang. More recently, Bloomberg’s tech correspondent Mark Gurman confirmed that Meta employees are internally testing the iPad version. Gurman added, “Unless there are major setbacks, it should be available to the public before the end of 2024.”

Instagram’s absence on the iPad has long puzzled users, especially given the platform’s visual nature—designed for sharing photos, videos, and stories that are arguably best experienced on larger screens. For over a decade, iPad users have been left with the zoomed-in iPhone version of Instagram, which fails to fully utilise the iPad’s expansive display.

So, what took Meta so long? Experts point to both technical challenges and underlying tensions between Meta and Apple. Initially, Instagram was built around lower-resolution images, which often appeared pixelated on iPad’s high-resolution display. But beyond the tech limitations, a frosty relationship between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Apple’s Tim Cook may have also played a role.

For years, the two tech giants have clashed publicly over issues like user privacy and App Store policies. Some believe that Meta’s delay in releasing Instagram for iPad was, in part, a subtle form of pushback against Apple.

That said, the tide now appears to be turning. With WhatsApp now officially on iPad, and Instagram supporting high-resolution media, widescreen videos, and long-form content, Meta seems ready to prioritise the user experience over past rivalries.

Competition may also be a driving factor. Platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts already offer robust tablet support and continue to capture the attention of younger users. Meta likely sees the Instagram iPad app as essential for retaining engagement and expanding its user base.

Internal efforts are reportedly in full swing. “Meta employees are going full steam ahead,” says Gurman. The launch timeline remains subject to change, but the outlook appears optimistic.

There’s no confirmation yet on whether Meta’s Threads app will also come to iPad, but for now, the promise of a native Instagram experience is big news for creators, casual users, and everyone who prefers editing or browsing on a bigger screen.