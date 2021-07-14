Instagram launches Security Checkup feature to secure users accounts

Instagram launches a new feature called Security Checkup, which will help people keep their accounts secure. In a blog post, Instagram says Security Checkup will "guide people, whose accounts may have been hacked, through the steps needed to secure them.



This includes checking login activity, reviewing profile information, confirming the accounts that share login information, and updating account recoveries contact information such as phone number or email."

With Security Checkup, users can see if their email, mobile phone number, profile, and login info are all correct and manage each of them

Keep Instagram account safe and secure

Instagram wants to make sure that users' accounts are secure with several recommended steps that everyone should follow:



- Enable two-factor authentication: Instagram recommends users use a 2FA app. It says that, in the coming weeks, WhatsApp users in some countries will be able to protect their account using a WhatsApp number

- Update contact number and email: Ensure your phone number and email are updated. This data helps the user to recover the account even when the information has been changed by a hacker. - Be aware of DMs: Instagram confirms that it doesn't send DM to users. "Over the past few months, we've seen a rise in malicious accounts DMing people to try and access sensitive information like account passwords. (…) We've sent notices at the top of people's Inboxes to warn them about these messages over the past two months. If Instagram ever wants to reach you about your account, we will do so via the "Emails from Instagram" tab in your settings." - Report content and accounts you suspect: Users can report individual content to Instagram by visiting an account and report directly from their profile. - Enable Login Request: Along with the Security Checkup, Instagram says that when you set up two-factor authentication on the app, you'll receive an alert when someone tries to log in to your account from a device or web browser that you don't recognize.

The Instagram team also says they made a significant update to the Support Inbox, so users can find out the latest information about what's happening with the reports or find if any of their posts are violating Instagram's policies.



