Instagram Now Lets Public Comments on Stories: How It Works

Instagram, one of the world's most popular social media platforms, continues to evolve from its roots as a simple photo-sharing app. With millions of users accessing the app daily, the platform has become a hub for Reels and Stories, constantly introducing new features to keep users engaged. The latest update allows users to leave public comments on Stories, a feature that changes how followers interact with posts.

How Instagram's New Story Comments Work

Previously, interactions with Instagram Stories were limited to direct messages. However, the new update introduces a more visible way for followers to engage. The original poster can see comments directly on their Story when this comment feature is activated. These comments are visible to all followers, though only mutual followers are allowed to leave comments.

The comments, like the Stories themselves, disappear after 24 hours. To show that a Story has comments, small profile pictures of the commenters will appear at the bottom of the Story icon, indicating interaction before the Story is viewed.

Additional Features and Options

Even with this new public commenting feature, users still have the option to respond to Stories via direct messages, depending on the account settings. Moreover, you can reply to a Story comment with a direct message by swiping left on the comment and tapping the DM icon.

Instagram continues to enhance its Story features, providing users with various customization options, including templates, AI-generated backgrounds, and an expanding selection of interactive stickers. These updates aim to boost user creativity and engagement, making Instagram an even more dynamic platform for sharing and connecting.