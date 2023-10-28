Instagram tests a collaborative carousel feature; Find details

Instagram has recently focused on collaborative features. The first such feature was Remix on Reels, where users could react to a Reel and add things to it with the click of a button, similar to what TikTok offers. The company later added Collab Posts, where a single post can have a co-author, and the post is visible on both users' accounts. Now, going further, Instagram is testing a new feature that will allow a user's followers to add photos and videos to a carousel.



Adam Mosseri revealed the feature on both Instagram Broadcast and Threads, where he said, "New test on Instagram. We just started testing a new way to invite friends to join in on your feed posts. Before posting a carousel, you can turn on the ability for your followers to submit photos and/or videos, which you can approve to add to the post. Excited about all the creative possibilities this opens up. Let us know if you think you'd try this out".

Instagram tests the collaborative carousel

From the post, followers will not be able to add to a post by default. It would first have to be approved by the user once a request to send an image or video has been submitted. In the image shared by Mosseri, you can see an 'Add to post' button, confirming that this will be the case.

Does this mean that carousels will increase from their current size of 10 posts max? We're still determining. But since a post can now have multiple contributors, it makes sense to increase the place to play. Additionally, it will also be interesting to see if each post separately shows who added it to the carousel for others or if their names are added to the post, like Collaborative posts.

With Mosseri revealing that the goal of Threads is to make it the "de facto platform for public conversations online", it seems that Instagram's playbook is to encourage interaction with followers and friends through various collaborative social projects.