Instagram will soon let you create custom stickers from photos

If you love sending stickers in Instagram direct messages and putting them in your reels, Instagram has been testing the feature that allows you to create custom stickers from your photos! The Meta-owned platform has been experimenting with many features lately, with an option to create story lists and give users more control over their data and privacy. It also recently added a feature that allows users to add music to photo carousels, not just individual photos. These features improve the user experience and could become more intuitive with the new custom stickers. Know everything about it.

Custom stickers on Instagram

On his streaming channel, Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared the news about the new feature allowing users to create custom photo stickers. Users can create custom stickers from photos in their camera roll and even eligible photos on Instagram. The feature is being tested, and a public release is not expected soon.

"We're testing a way for you to turn photos into custom stickers to use in reels and stories. You can create stickers from your own photos in your camera roll or from eligible images you see on Instagram. Excited to see people get creative with this, lmk what you think!" Mosseri wrote.

This feature works similarly to iPhones, where users can tap and hold any part of an image in the Photos app and send them as stickers in Messages, WhatsApp, and more.

How does it work

In the short video shared on the stream, a new "Create" tool is seen in the plugins section. Tapping it opens your camera roll and displays recently added photos on your device. You can tap an image, and Instagram will automatically detect a crop, although you can also make a selection manually. The sticker can then be placed anywhere on a reel or image.



