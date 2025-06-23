International Women in Engineering Day 2025: Together We Engineer a Brighter Future

International Women in Engineering Day continues to serve as a global catalyst for increasing awareness, visibility, and participation of young girls in the world of engineering. Celebrated every year on June 23, this year’s theme — “Together We Engineer” — underscores the power of collaboration and the shared responsibility to build a more inclusive and impactful engineering future. This global observance is not just about applauding individual achievements but about acknowledging the collective strength women bring to the engineering table, especially when they work in unison with allies and institutions. A few women engineers shared their opinions with The Hans India about the role of women in engineering. The representation of women in engineering has evolved remarkably over the decades. From contributing to AI systems and smart gadgets to revolutionising computing and leading sustainable manufacturing, women are actively shaping industries that define our future.

Nithya Rajagopalan Director of Software Engineering, LTS Lead

LinkedIn Across the tech industry, women have consistently pushed the boundaries on groundbreaking innovation and transformative technology. Their curiosity and drive to challenge the status quo has always brought a vitally critical perspective to the industry. Despite this, the 2025 WEF Global Gender Gap Report highlights that women’s representation in leadership roles is declining, setting progress back by five years. We need to act now to reverse these changes. Addressing our conditioned biases and institutionalising programs that offer mentorship, coaching, and opportunities to women throughout their career is more vital than ever before. Building strong networks and fostering meaningful professional connections is equally essential as they will open doors, amplify voices, and create communities of support that drive change. This year’s theme, #TogetherWeEngineer, will only be realised if we all work together to create inclusive and equitable ecosystems that are critical to the future of tech.

Ridhima Sawant

Head of Digital Transformation Orient Technologies Limited At Orient Technologies, we believe true innovation thrives when we engineer together. On International Women in Engineering Day, we celebrate the resilience, creativity, and brilliance of women in tech. Through our 2nd Inning program, we’re committed not only to helping women re-enter the industry but also to nurturing their growth, closing skill gaps, and creating clear pathways to leadership. By fostering inclusive environments and championing diversity, we build a smarter, more equitable future because #TogetherWeEngineer.





Dr Shahzia Siddiqua