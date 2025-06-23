Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
International Women in Engineering Day 2025: Together We Engineer a Brighter Future
Women in Engineering Day 2025 celebrates collaboration, inclusion, and collective innovation under the inspiring theme “Together We Engineer.”
International Women in Engineering Day continues to serve as a global catalyst for increasing awareness, visibility, and participation of young girls in the world of engineering. Celebrated every year on June 23, this year’s theme — “Together We Engineer” — underscores the power of collaboration and the shared responsibility to build a more inclusive and impactful engineering future.
This global observance is not just about applauding individual achievements but about acknowledging the collective strength women bring to the engineering table, especially when they work in unison with allies and institutions.
A few women engineers shared their opinions with The Hans India about the role of women in engineering. The representation of women in engineering has evolved remarkably over the decades. From contributing to AI systems and smart gadgets to revolutionising computing and leading sustainable manufacturing, women are actively shaping industries that define our future.
Nithya Rajagopalan
Director of Software Engineering, LTS Lead
Across the tech industry, women have consistently pushed the boundaries on groundbreaking innovation and transformative technology. Their curiosity and drive to challenge the status quo has always brought a vitally critical perspective to the industry. Despite this, the 2025 WEF Global Gender Gap Report highlights that women’s representation in leadership roles is declining, setting progress back by five years. We need to act now to reverse these changes. Addressing our conditioned biases and institutionalising programs that offer mentorship, coaching, and opportunities to women throughout their career is more vital than ever before. Building strong networks and fostering meaningful professional connections is equally essential as they will open doors, amplify voices, and create communities of support that drive change. This year’s theme, #TogetherWeEngineer, will only be realised if we all work together to create inclusive and equitable ecosystems that are critical to the future of tech.
Ridhima Sawant
Head of Digital Transformation
Orient Technologies Limited
At Orient Technologies, we believe true innovation thrives when we engineer together. On International Women in Engineering Day, we celebrate the resilience, creativity, and brilliance of women in tech. Through our 2nd Inning program, we’re committed not only to helping women re-enter the industry but also to nurturing their growth, closing skill gaps, and creating clear pathways to leadership. By fostering inclusive environments and championing diversity, we build a smarter, more equitable future because #TogetherWeEngineer.
Dr Shahzia Siddiqua
Practice Head - AI ML & Embedded Software,
UST
As Simon Sinek says, leadership is not about being in charge. It is about taking care of those in your charge. Women in engineering who lead with purpose foster innovation rooted in empathy and impact. At UST, we believe that purpose-driven leadership rooted in humility, humanity, and integrity empowers our women associates to turn challenges into catalysts for change, creating inclusive solutions that impact both industry and society. As Marie Curie said, we must believe that we are gifted for something.
Dr Mae Jemison once said that to never be limited by other people’s limited imaginations. At UST, we champion this spirit by cultivating mentorship networks and collaborative cultures grounded in humility, humanity, and integrity. Supporting women engineers means more than access; it means advocacy, allyship, and authentic growth. By connecting aspiring minds with experienced mentors, we create a resilient ecosystem where women associates lead boldly, innovate freely, and shape the future together.