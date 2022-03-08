International women's Day: Google Doodle glorifies the achievements of women in every domain

Today's Google Doodle marks International Women's Day and takes us around the world for a glance into the daily lives of women in different cultures. International Women's Day has been celebrated for more than a century, with the first meeting in 1911 with the support of more than a million people.



Thoka Maer, Doodle Art Director, illustrates the Doodle. The Doodle is an animated slideshow showcasing women in various facets of life, whether it's a mother working from home holding her newborn and child older playing by your side, a fashion designer, a doctor, an engineer, or a motorcycle mechanic teaching her skills to the next generation. Each illustration depicted in today's Doodle highlights the common thread of how women portray themselves, their families and their communities.

Maer shared that life during the pandemic inspired her illustration. "The last couple of years have been hard for everyone but women especially. We usually celebrate women and their incredible accomplishments in the past and present and inspire young girls to dream big. However, the reality of the last couple of years has forced women to shift focus, adjust priorities and make sacrifices to be there for others who need them," she said.

"Imagine a gender-equal world," read a message on the official website of International Women's Day. "A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women's equality."