iOS 16: Detailed Guide to the Next Big iPhone Update

Apple announced its big annual updates to the operating system in its WWDC keynote on June 6. No platform is bigger to Apple and its users than the iPhone, and therefore no operating system update is more critical than iOS. After a successful reception of iOS 15 in 2021, iOS 16 was expected to add many new features, and it did not disappoint.



iOS 16: Release Date



We expect iOS 16 to be released in September 2022 to everyone after the annual iPhone event. But this is just speculation; Apple has so far only said it will launch in the fall.



Here we bring all the details you need to know about iOS 16 and how it will affect your iPhone experience. We share new features, design changes, and the iOS 16 release schedule and explain how to get an early beta of the new software.



Therefore, iOS 16 could arrive on Monday, September 19, 2022, or at another time that week. The big public launch always happens in the fall, usually in September, along with the launch of the new iPhone. Additional point releases (iOS 16.1, iOS 16.2, etc.) follow in the weeks and months afterwards with bug fixes and other features.



iOS 16: Beta version



The first developer beta of iOS 16 was released immediately; The first public beta should follow in a few weeks. Then we'll get a series of evolving public and development betas that get ever closer to the final public release of iOS 16.0.



Find how to install an iOS developer beta:



- In Safari on your iPhone, go to developer.apple.com and sign in with your Apple ID.



- Now go to the Downloads section (on the left, you'll find it in the menu), scroll down to iOS 16 beta, tap Install Profile, and then OK.

- Go to the Settings app and open it. You should see Profile downloaded at the top of the main screen – tap this. If you can't find it, go to General > Profile and tap iOS 16 beta profile there.

- Tap Install in the top right corner to install the iOS 16 beta profile.

- Read the developer consent form and then agree.

- Reboot your iPhone.

- Go to Settings > General > Software Update, here you should see the iOS 16 beta. Tap on Download and install.

- Wait for your iPhone to complete downloading the update, then tap Install when prompted.

June 6, 2022: iOS 16 Release



June 6, 2022: iOS 16 is released to developers beta testers



Based on the release dates above, we expect the following developments in the coming months:

July 2022 – iOS 16 is released for public beta testers. (In fact, Apple has confirmed this, saying on June 6: "A public beta will be available to iOS users next month.")



September 2022: The final version of iOS 16 is released to the general public.



There will be several beta versions released between June 6 and September. With the development of iOS 15, Apple released eight versions of the developer beta before GM (gold master).



iOS 16: Compatibility



You'll need an iPhone 8 or later to run iOS 16. Or, as Apple puts it, "new software features will be available this fall as a free software update for iPhone 8 and later."



That's the headline, but older devices may not get the full iOS 16 experience. Apple warns, for example, that the new Live Captions accessibility feature is available on iPhone 11 and later, while detection of Door and person detection requires the LiDAR scanner on iPhone 12 Pro and later.



This is a big jump from last year. At WWDC 2021, Apple announced that iOS 15 would run on old models such as the iPhone 6S (2015) and first-generation SE (2016). Both have been removed from the compatible list, and the iPhone 7 is also gone. So if you have one of these iPhones, it may be time to upgrade.