iOS 18.2 May Soon Estimate Your iPhone's Charging Time

Live
Just In
iOS 18.2 introduces "BatteryIntelligence," providing estimated charging times—a long-awaited feature for iPhone users, already common in Android.
iOS 18.2 is expected to introduce "BatteryIntelligence," a feature designed to estimate how long your iPhone will take to fully charge. Discovered in the second beta of iOS 18.2 by 9to5Mac, this feature will send users a notification with an estimated charging time, adding valuable insights for iPhone owners.
This charging time estimate is already available on some Android devices, offering users a convenient way to monitor charging with various chargers and cables. While still in development, "BatteryIntelligence" could make its way to an official iOS release soon, although an exact timeline is not yet confirmed.
Apple has steadily improved battery health features. Last year's iPhone 15 introduced optimized charging, which stops charging at 80% to preserve battery health, and a feature to check the battery's cycle count, helping users better manage device longevity.