Just In
iOS 18.2 Update: New AI Features Including Genmoji and ChatGPT Integration Expected in December
iOS 18.2 is set to expand Apple Intelligence globally, introducing Genmoji, Image Wand, and ChatGPT support for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16.
Apple's iOS 18.2 update is expected to bring a range of advanced AI features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 users, with an anticipated release in early December. Following the recent launch of iOS 18.1, which introduced the first set of Apple Intelligence tools, this upcoming update promises to further enhance the AI experience on Apple devices. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has confirmed the December release, with testing already underway.
One of the standout additions in iOS 18.2 is Genmoji, a feature that enables users to create personalized emojis. iPhone owners will also enjoy the Image Playground, a tool designed for generating custom cartoon-style images. Another innovative addition is Image Wand, which allows users to transform simple sketches into fully rendered images directly within the Notes app.
In addition to these visual tools, Siri is set to receive a significant upgrade with ChatGPT integration, enhancing Siri's conversational abilities and contextual understanding.
iOS 18.2 will also expand Apple Intelligence's availability beyond the United States. Initially limited to US English, Apple Intelligence will now support English users in the U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, making these features accessible to a broader audience worldwide.
With these updates, Apple aims to solidify its commitment to cutting-edge AI capabilities, offering users a seamless, interactive experience. iOS 18.2 is poised to bring exciting enhancements that will deepen iPhone users' interaction with AI-driven tools, taking digital personalization to a new level.