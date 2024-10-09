iPad Mini 7 Expected to Launch This Month: Features and Price

Live
The iPad Mini 7 is all set to enhance user experience with improved performance, refined design, and Apple Pencil Pro support.
Apple is gearing up for another hardware launch this October, and all eyes are on the anticipated release of the iPad Mini 7. After three years without a major update, Apple is rumoured to refresh the iPad Mini series alongside other devices at an event likely to occur on October 28. This event is expected to coincide with the announcement of iOS 18.1. While the dates are yet to be confirmed, excitement is building for the potential debut of the new iPad Mini and the iPad 11th generation.
iPad Mini 7: What to Expect
The iPad Mini 7 is expected to retain its familiar 8.3-inch display and the sleek design of its predecessor, the 6th generation. However, Apple may address the "jelly scrolling" issue that some users experienced. By rotating the screen assembly, Apple aims to reduce the vertical lag when scrolling in portrait mode, ensuring smoother navigation for a better overall experience. This improvement, while subtle, is likely to appeal to users who rely on the device for reading, browsing, and multitasking.
Performance and Chipset
Unlike the iPad Pro and iPad Air, which use the more powerful M-series chips, the iPad Mini 7 is expected to stick with an A-series processor. Reports suggest it could feature either the A17 Pro chip from the iPhone 15 Pro or the A18 chip from the iPhone 16 series, ensuring reliable performance without the premium cost associated with M-series devices.
Colour Options and Design Tweaks
In terms of colour options, the new iPad Mini may take inspiration from the iPad Air, offering a refreshed palette. Blue may be added to the lineup, while pink could be removed. Space grey, starlight, and purple are expected to remain available.
A noteworthy design tweak might be the relocation of the front-facing camera to the landscape edge, following in the footsteps of the iPad Air. This move would improve video calling experiences, especially in landscape mode. The camera may also receive HDR 4 support for enhanced colour accuracy and contrast and a wider aperture for better low-light performance.
Apple Pencil Pro Support
The iPad Mini 7 is expected to support the Apple Pencil Pro, including advanced features like squeeze gestures, haptic feedback, Find My integration, and hover functionality. These features could elevate the device's appeal to digital artists, note-takers, and professionals who require precision and creativity in their workflow.
Pricing and Availability
The iPad Mini 7 is expected to start at $499, with storage options potentially increasing to 128GB. In India, the starting price is estimated at around Rs 45,900, offering more value without a price hike.