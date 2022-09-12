iPhone 11 price slashed on Flipkart, check

Flipkart has announced another price cut on the iPhone 11. iPhones have been heavily discounted these days to boost sales before Apple starts offering the iPhone 14 series in stores from September 16. And this excellent Flipkart deal can help you buy iPhone 11 for under Rs. 25000. Check out Flipkart's offer below.



iPhone 11 on Flipkart: Discount Details



The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43,900. However, Flipkart has announced a price cut and lowered its price to just Rs. 41,999, at a 4 per cent discount. That's not all. You can reduce the iPhone price further 11 by taking advantage of the exciting trade-in offers on Flipkart.

iPhone 11 on Flipkart: Exchange Offer



Flipkart is also offering a great trade-in deal on iPhone 11. You can get a staggering Rs. 17,000 discount on the price of the iPhone 11 if you change your old smartphone. However, you should remember that the exchange amount depends on your old smartphone's make, model, and condition. Both deals combined bring the iPhone 11 price down to just Rs. 24,999, which is an excellent offer! The offer is available on other variants of the iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 on Flipkart: Bank Offers

Flipkart Axis Bank card holders can get an instant 5 per cent cashback on the iPhone 11 price. So, grab this amazing iPhone 11 deal on Flipkart now!

iPhone 11: Specifications



The Apple iPhone 11 comes with a Liquid Retina HD 6.1 LCD display with a resolution of 828 x 1792 pixels. The iPhone is powered by iOS 15, Apple's A13 Bionic chipset, and a quad-core GPU. The phone features a dual camera system of two 12-megapixel cameras that are capable of 4K video recording. The 12-megapixel selfie camera brings Smart HDR to capture deeper contrast.