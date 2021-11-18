iPhone 12, iPhone 13 get special iOS 15.1.1 update

iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 get special treatment! Since iOS 15 was released, it hasn't exactly been easy navigation for iPhone users. Many bugs have been reported, and despite Apple's release of fixes, a new issue arises. The last ones with the latest update were related to calls on iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. The latest iOS 15.1.1 claims to fix it.

Apple says the iOS 15.1.1 release is all about fixing call-dropping performance on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Therefore, the update is assured only for these iPhones. If you have an iPhone SE or an iPhone 11 or more, you will not see the update.



iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Get Major Fix For Call Drops



The problem of dropped calls has been evident lately; iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Mini units have shown symptoms. The bug caused many call drops even with the strong network coverage. The problem should be fixed with the new update patch, although we still have to verify the claims.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 series continues to be available with special bank offers and exchange offers. In addition, the iPhone 12 series has seen a price drop since the launch of the iPhone 13, and you can get them for as low as ₹ 42,999 for the base variant of the iPhone 12 Mini.



