iPhone 12 offered at a good discount ahead of iPhone 13 launch

The Apple iPhone 12 is offered at a good discount on Flipkart ahead of the expected launch of the iPhone 13 at Apple's next event on September 14. The 128GB model of the smartphone is currently selling for Rs 71,999 instead of Rs 84,900 on Flipkart. Users can further reduce the price by taking advantage of offers like an exchange offer worth up to Rs 15,000 and a 5 percent cashback with the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. The phone is also available with a free EMI payment option at 12,000 per month with select cards. Interested customers should note that this is a temporary price cut and that the price may fluctuate on the platform every day.



The iPhone 12 is available in five colour options: black, blue, green, red, and yellow. Its 64GB model is currently selling at Rs 66,999 (less from 79,900) and the 256GB option is available at Rs 81,999 (less from Rs 94,900). Customers can also see the iPhone 12 mini; However, the normal iPhone 12 comes with a larger 6.1-inch OLED screen, more convenient for watching videos, reading and writing. However, if you're a fan of a compact phone, the 5.40-inch option is just as good, as both the mini and regular versions have more or less the same specifications.

Other iPhone 12 specifications include two 12-megapixel cameras on the back with support for 4K video recording. There is another 12-megapixel front camera for selfies that can also record 4K videos. Under the hood, it will also include the A14 Bionic chipset with a 5G modem. The entire Apple 12 series comes with MagSafe wireless charging support. Also, Apple introduced a USB Type-C port on the iPhone 12 series, so you can use your old USB-C charger and adapters since the box does not include a power brick. In case you don't want to switch to an iOS ecosystem, you can check out these best Android phones for less than Rs 50,000 in India.