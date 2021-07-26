iPhone 13 Series May Support 25W Fast Charge - Report

Apple iPhone 13 is one of the most anticipated high-end devices of the year due to the splendid specifications it can have. Recent leaks have suggested that the company could launch its next smartphones with ProMotion displays (with high refresh rates), larger batteries, and a smaller notch. Now, according to a recent leak, it appears that the Cupertino-based company will also increase the charging speeds of the soon-to-launch iPhone 13.



According to a report by MacRumors, the Apple iPhone 13 could support charging speeds of up to 25W with a power adapter, which is a step up from the current capacity of the iPhone 12, which was first reported by the Chinese website MyDrivers. As of now, all Apple iPhone 12 models can be charged at a maximum of 20W with the Apple power adapter. Even if you plug in a much faster charger, say a 45W one, the iPhone will only manage to draw 20W.

However, this is likely to change with the arrival of the iPhone 13, based on a new rumour suggesting that the next device could draw a maximum of 25W from an adapter that Apple might be planning to release later this year. While this isn't a huge increase in charging speeds, the rumour that Apple is switching to faster charging is a good sign in the long run.

Does Apple's faster iPhone charge mean Android smartphones have a new challenge? Hardly devices like the Samsung Galaxy A71 charge at 27W, while some Chinese smartphones can already charge at 45W and 65W - We also recently reported that Xiaomi is already working to bring a 200W charger to its smartphones in the future.

Another feature that the iPhone 13 is rumoured to have is a stronger MagSafe magnet on the back of the device that could possibly allow for reverse charging and faster wireless charging. However, one must take these claims with a pinch of salt, as we will only get official confirmation of the rumoured features once Apple finally releases these devices in the coming months.



