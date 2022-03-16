iPhone 13 to get "Made in India" label from April 2022

A "Made in India" iPhone 13 has been on the cards for a long time, and after tension at the Foxconn plant in Chennai late last year, everything is set to be made in India. Apple already makes its iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and the outgoing iPhone SE in India, and now the iPhone 13 joins this list. But don't get your hopes up about its price! Apple's global pricing strategy could keep Indian prices the same. That said, there is a chance that we will see an official price drop, considering the trend of each year.

The iPhone 13 was put into test production earlier, and would have already been in full production had tensions not arisen at the Foxconn Sriperumbudur plant. Foxconn was under scrutiny from Apple and local authorities to provide good living facilities for its employees. According to a report by Business Standard Now, the situation has been resolved and Apple is set to start local manufacturing of the iPhone 13 soon.

The iPhone 13 to be Made in India

The Indian-made iPhone 13 is said to be ready for export and is also being sold in India. Pricing may not be affected by this new manufacturing plan, considering Apple would like to maintain its pricing strategy in India. Therefore, the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 could still have starting prices of Rs. 69,990 and Rs. 79,990.

Despite being available for more than six months, the iPhone 13 is still one of the best high-end phones available on the market right now. The A15 Bionic still offers the fastest performance on any phone right now, while the cameras are also some of the most reliable. You miss out on a high-refresh-rate screen, but there are bigger gains in battery life.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max offer that 120Hz high refresh rate screen and an improved set of triple cameras. Note that only the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini are the ones that will be made in India. Pro variants will continue to be manufactured in global markets.

While prices are less likely to change officially, you can save big on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini at Amazon India.