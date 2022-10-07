iPhone 14 Plus goes on sale today; Price and Specifications

The iPhone 14 Plus is all set to go on sale today. Launched almost a month ago, the iPhone 14 Plus is labelled as the older version of the vanilla iPhone 14. The larger size brings a bigger screen and a higher-capacity battery. With the iPhone 14 struggling to find buyers this year, it's now up to the iPhone 14 Plus to do something to save the non-Pro variants.



Those who pre-ordered the iPhone 14 Plus last month will receive their deliveries starting Friday. Plus, you'll be able to walk into an Apple store and buy the iPhone 14 Plus or reserve it. iPhone 14 Plus is available in all the colour variants you find on iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 Plus goes on sale today: Prices in India

The iPhone 14 Plus comes in three storage variants, with the base variant having 128GB of storage and costing Rs. 89900. The 256 GB variant of the iPhone 14 Plus is priced at Rs. 99900, while the top-end 512GB variant costs Rs. 119,900. The phone comes in blue, purple, midnight, starlight and product red.

iPhone 14 Plus: Specifications

The iPhone 14 Plus offers a 6.7-inch OLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a large iPhone 13-style notch. Unlike the iPhone 14 Pro, there's no Dynamic Island on the phone. Inside, the phone has an Apple A15 Bionic chip with the 5-core GPU from the iPhone 13 Pro. Additionally, the phone also comes with 6GB of RAM as standard.

Apple promises the best battery life of any iPhone model in the iPhone 14 Plus, a claim we need to prove. But, of course, you still have your Lightning port for wired charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging.

The iPhone 14 Plus also has features like satellite connectivity, flaw detection, and an improved dual-camera system on the rear. The 12MP front camera also comes with an autofocus system to improve the performance of the front camera. In addition, you can also experience the photon engine with this model.