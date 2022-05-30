iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max to soon have an always-on display

Apple may finally bring the always-on display to the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. According to a report by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple could introduce the feature with iOS 16, which would allow the iPhone to display a limited amount of information even when locked.



Gurman says that the iPhone's version of always-on mode could work in a similar way it does with the Apple Watch Series 5 and later: the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will lower the lock screen frame rate with always-on mode enabled, allowing them to conserve power while the screen remains on. It's not clear if the new iPhone device will use the same low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display that Apple uses in newer Watch models. These low-power displays play an important role in always-on mode working properly, as they are designed to prevent devices from consuming too much power.

Last year, analysts predicted that the iPhone 13 would bring an LTPO display to enable the always-on display. Several Android devices already support always-on mode and have for many years. On certain Samsung devices, for example, the always-on display can show the time, battery level, widgets, and more, all while the phone remains locked.

Gurman expects iOS 16 to offer similar functionality, including wallpapers with "widget-like capabilities." The always-on display isn't the only feature said to be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, as previous leaks indicate that Apple may only include its new A16 chip with the two premium devices.

Apple is set to announce a host of other changes at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 6. In line with earlier predictions, Gurman believes that Apple could introduce improved windowing and multitasking features on the iPad. He cites the findings of developer Steve Troughton-Smith, who recently discovered that Apple may be working on a feature that could allow users to freely resize windows. Apple could also review some of its applications; In addition to adding new audio features to Messages, Gurman predicts that Apple will revamp its System Preferences menu to look more like the Settings app in iOS.