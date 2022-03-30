iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max to get bigger and better: Ming-Chi Kuo

The awaited Apple iPhone 14 series smartphones have become the centre of attraction now that the iPhone SE 3 has been released. For the past few weeks, the iPhone 14 series has been all over the internet as more and more leaks and rumours surface on the internet. line. In the latest development from well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models are rumoured to have a larger 48-megapixel camera sensor and the rear camera bump is likely to be much larger. pronounced. The Pro Max and Pro models of the next-generation iPhone will widen the gap, Apple analyst Kuo suggests. Explaining why in a tweet, he wrote, "The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will likely be upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max's 12MP). The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25-35%, and the height of 48MP's 7P lens will increase by 5-10."

The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the 14 Pro/Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro/Pro Max's 12MP). The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25-35%, and the height of 48MP's 7P lens will increase by 5-10%. https://t.co/lrwgmnLNce — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 27, 2022

However, Kuo's prediction clashes with previous reports that suggested the redesign of upcoming flagship phones could get rid of the large camera bump, which houses two or three lenses depending on the model. A tipster previously predicted that the iPhone 14 would remove the bump altogether, which could mean a thicker chassis for the camera components.



If the reports are to be believed, it will be a significant change on Apple's part, as the iPhone 14 will go from a 12-megapixel camera sensor to a 48-megapixel main sensor.

Not just the camera bump, but the tech giant is also rumoured to bring significant changes from design to internal specs to the iPhone 14 and its Pro models. For example, some earlier reports suggested that the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will be powered by the Apple A16 SoC, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be powered by the A16 Pro processor. Though, the jury is still out on that.



