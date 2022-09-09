iPhone 14 series: Complete guide to preorder iPhone 14 in India

Apple finally introduced the iPhone 14 series on September 7, 2022. It will go on sale 2 days later. The iPhone 14 pre-order date has been set and will start as soon as Friday, September 9. With Apple's annual September event being one of the most anticipated tech events of the year, iPhone fans would be very excited to get their hands on it. on new iPhones before others to access enhanced features. Apple has unveiled 4 models this time: the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, along with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, with the latter two having been updated with the latest hardware improvements. We bring to you all the important information, from iPhone 14 pre-order booking to exciting deals on the various iPhone models.



Apple iPhone 14: How to preorder iPhone 14

All four iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will be available for pre-order from September 9 at the Apple Store, as well as other partner stores in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States and more than 30 other countries. The base model of the iPhone 14 and the Pro models will be available in stores from September 16, and the iPhone 14 Plus from October 7.

Apple iPhone 14: Deals available

Customers eligible for iPhone 14 can take advantage of monthly trade-in plans in the US at apple.com/store, in the Apple Store app, and at Apple Store locations, and through Apple authorized resellers. Apple and select carriers. Buyers can even save up to $800 (US) on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus after trading in directly from apple.com/store or at an Apple Store when activated with eligible US carriers.

Apple iPhone 14: Price details

The iPhone 14 is priced at $799, while the new iPhone 14 Plus is priced at $899. Also, the iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is $1,099.