iPhone 14 series launches in India: Find specifications, price, and more

The iPhone 14 series is official. As rumored, Apple has launched four new iPhone 14 series models including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Surprisingly, only the Pro models get Apple's latest A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with a slightly advanced version of the A15 Bionic chip, which powers the entire iPhone 13 lineup.



While the Pro models get all the major upgrades, Apple offers minimal but significant upgrades to the iPhone 14 and Plus, including low-light camera improvements, satellite connectivity, and much more. One of the most fascinating things about the iPhone 14 is that it is priced the same as the iPhone 13 was launched at. It starts at Rs 79,900 for the base model with 128GB storage. Let us now quickly see the specifications offered by these two iPhone 14 models and their prices.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: Specifications and features

-Design: iPhone 14 looks like iPhone 13 from every angle. Same for the iPhone 14 Plus, which comes with a larger screen. The design is similar to the iPhone 13 with a dual rear camera system at the back and a wide notch at the front.



-Display: iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, while iPhone 14 Plus offers a larger 6.7-inch display, slim bezels, wide color gamut, HDR, and 1200-nit brightness.



-Processor: Both iPhone 14 models are powered by the A15 Bionic chipset developed on the 5nm process and coupled with a 5-core GPU for graphics and a 16-core NPU.



-Cameras: The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus come with a 12-megapixel dual camera system on the rear. For video calls and selfies, there's a 12-megapixel camera on the front sitting right in the middle of that wide notch, which is no longer on the Pro models.



-Battery: Apple confirmed that the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus can easily last a full day with a single change. The company also claims that the iPhone models offer better battery performance compared to the predecessor.



-Software: The latest iPhones run on the latest iOS 16 software out of the box.



-Variants: Both models come in three variants including 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.



iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: Price and availability



In India, the iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB version. The 256 GB and 512 GB variants costs Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. The iPhone 14 Plus starts from Rs 89,990 for the base 128GB variant. The 256 GB and 512 GB models costs Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,19,900, respectively.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will be available for pre-order starting September 9 in India. As for availability, the iPhone 14 will go on sale from September 16 while the Plus model will hit stores on October 7 in the Apple store and authorized stories.