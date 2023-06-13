iPhone 15 Series launching soon: Expected design, features and price

The launch of the iPhone 15 is likely to be in September, and it's not too far off. The good thing is that the leaks have already painted a perfect picture of the upcoming iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max model. There are few details about the Plus variant, but the company is also expected to introduce this one. Here are all the details, including the expected price, specs, software, and design of the upcoming iPhone 15 series.



iPhone 15 Series: Leaked Design



One of the most significant changes the 2023 iPhones are said to come with is a USB Type-C port instead of Apple's Lightning port that we've seen on previous models. The iPhone 15 series features a hole-punch display design and is anticipated to come in all variants.



It has been reported that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, previously said to offer a buttonless design, are now arriving with a traditional button design because Apple is experiencing production-related issues for the new look. So you can expect to see the old two-button layout for adjusting the volume. But the company is still considering making other design changes to the 2023 iPhones.



Apple could swap out the old mute button with a new design if the leaks are believed. The new one could work like the customizable action button we've seen on the Apple Watch Ultra. But, this could remain limited to the Pro models, and the regular versions on the iPhone 15 will still sport the old mute switch. On the back of the phones, Apple is expected to implement larger camera modules, according to the leaks. We could also see slimmer bezels on the iPhone 15 series, resulting in slightly larger screen real estate. In addition, the Pro models are also said to come with more rounded frames for a better grip on the devices.

iPhone 15 Series: Expected Specifications

Ahead of the launch, many details have been leaked online. The iPhone 15 will likely pack Apple's A16 Bionic chipset under the hood, which powered last year's iPhone 14 Pro models. The company started this last year, offering year-old flagship phone models at lower prices. Therefore, the same is expected to happen with the new ones. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will likely use the company's new A17 Bionic processor because they will be Apple's most expensive phones of the year.

In terms of optics, the regular versions are said to feature 48-megapixel cameras that we've seen on the iPhone 14 series Pro models. This would be a significant upgrade over the 12-megapixel sensors in the iPhone 14 series models existing iPhones. But one shouldn't expect to see a telephoto lens for optical zoom or LiDAR on the standard models because it will reportedly only be available with the higher-end models. The Pro Max model is said to have a more prominent camera module, said to include periscope lenses with up to 5-6x optical zoom, in addition to other sensors. The battery and charging details are still unknown. It's about time Apple offered support for faster charging speeds because even cheap Android phones support charging technology of at least 30W.

iPhone 15 Series: Expected price in India

The iPhone 15 is expected to be priced at around Rs 80,000 in India if the company offers the phone at the same previous prices. A reliable Wall Street analyst, Dan Ives, claims that the iPhone 15 Pro models will receive a huge price increase of up to $200, around Rs 16,490 in India when converted.

If this is the case, then the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would be $1,199 (Rs 98,850) and $1,299 (roughly Rs 1,07,090). But don't expect Apple to launch the iPhone 15 Pro at the same price in India because there are GST, customs and other charges applied by the company. The iPhone 14 Pro price in India was Rs 1,29,900 for the base model, while the 14 Pro Max became available in India for Rs 1,39,900. The iPhone 14 first went on sale in India with a price tag of Rs 79,900.





