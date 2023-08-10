iPhone 15 Series: Leaked launch date, features, design, price and sale

With the iPhone 15 series launch just over a month away, the anticipation is building. As the date approaches, many leaks and rumours have surfaced from various sources, garnering the attention of enthusiasts and general consumers alike. The prevailing indications strongly suggest that this year's iPhone 15 lineup is poised for substantial improvements. Notably, the release date of the iPhone 15 series has also been confirmed. In light of this, let's dive into a complete overview of the collective information available about the upcoming iPhone 15 series.



Rumoured Launch Date

Traditionally, Apple has been holding its iPhone launch event in September every year, and this time, again, things are no different. According to Mark Gurman, the iPhone could be planned for September 12 or 13. Another report from 9to5Mac suggests that mobile carriers have been advised to keep the September 13 date free of other commitments, as there will be a big smartphone announcement. And considering everything, the giant smartphone announcement and Apple's usual unveiling of iPhone models in September, there's a good chance we could see the iPhone 15 series launch on this date.

New Blue Colour

While the red colour of the 15 Pro series has been rumoured for quite some time, the same has yet to be seen. However, according to a Twitter user with a decent track record with Apple leaks, the iPhone 15 Pro series could have this bluish/greyish colour, which looks a bit like the Pacific Blue hue of the iPhone 12 series. Pro. And since Apple is rumoured to use a titanium finish instead of stainless steel on the Pro models, there could be a brushed metallic finish on the frame.

Action Button

Many leakers about the iPhone 15 Pro series have pointed out that a new action button will replace the alert switch. To support this rumour, the iOS 17 Beta 4 code lists nine different functions for the button: accessibility, shortcuts, silent mode, camera, flashlight, focus, magnifying glass, translation, and voice memos. Previous leaks claimed that the Action button might support two or three options at launch, but there are 9 of them, so let's see how these features are implemented. And the third-party integration should also arrive on time, which should be interesting.

Battery Boost

The iPhone 15 series is also expected to feature significantly larger batteries. Judging by the numbers, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus could have 3877 mAh and 4912 mAh batteries, respectively. Similarly, the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max could have 3650 mAh and 4852 mAh cells, respectively. So with larger batteries, along with the new 3nm A17 Bionic chip in the Pro models and the A16 Bionic chip in the Vanilla iPhone 15 models, one can expect these phones to provide much better endurance than iPhone models. 14.

Camera Updates

Camera changes are also reportedly going mainstream across all iPhone 15 models. First of all, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to feature a new 48MP primary rear camera, and while it was believed to be the same 48MP lens as the iPhone 14 Pro series, that won't be the case. However, it will still be a new, larger sensor than the 12MP sensor on the current iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models. The other update is reportedly coming to the zoom lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. So while the iPhone 15 Pro will probably keep the same 3x optical zoom as last year, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have 5-6x optical zoom courtesy of a new periscope lens. In addition, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is also rumoured to have a new 48 MP primary rear camera, probably Sony's IMX903 sensor.

Price Hike

Well, prices! The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are likely to cost the same as $799 and $899 in the US, while the iPhone 15 Pro could now start at $1099, which is $100 more, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max could begin at $1299, which is a jump of $200. And from a US market perspective, a price increase in 4-5 years on the Pro models is fine. However, if this turns out to be true, Indian prices could skyrocket to even higher levels, considering how Apple has been pricing iPhones in India.

So, considering that Apple sets a dollar at Rs 100 and taking into account last year's prices of the iPhone 14 series, one can expect the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus to start at the usual price point of Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, just like the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. However, with the Pro models, the iPhone 15 Pro could start at Rs 1,39,900, which is Rs 10,000 more than the launch price of the iPhone 14 Pro. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could start at Rs 1,59,900, which is Rs 20,000 more than the launch price of the 14 Pro Max.

Shortage of stock at launch?

So while the unveiling is expected on September 13, expect stock shortages until the end of October, especially for the iPhone 15 Pro series. And to put it in simple words, this is happening because LG and Samsung are supplying the new and rumoured display panels with super-thin bezels. However, LG's displays have failed reliability tests, forcing Apple to tweak the design. And while Samsung's displays have passed the test, they need more numbers. The gist is that the iPhone 15 Pro series could face a stock shortage at launch if this rumour is true.