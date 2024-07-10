iPhone 16 May Feature New Face ID Design and Major Camera Upgrades

Apple is reportedly working on an upgrade to the Face ID design for the iPhone 16 series, which is expected to launch in September. While details about the new design remain scarce, rumours suggest that this change is already affecting Apple's supply chain partners. Additionally, the iPhone 16 series, supported by iOS 18, is anticipated to bring several upgrades, including enhancements to Face ID, camera updates, and a new chipset.

iPhone 16: New Face ID Design

The buzz around the new Face ID design for the iPhone 16 series began when semiconductor company Coherent hinted that Apple had cut ties with it. While specifics are still unclear, early rumours indicate that the iPhone 16 Pro models might feature an under-screen Face ID system. However, this innovative technology is not expected to debut until next year at the earliest. Despite the potential delay of a major overhaul, modifications to the Face ID system for the iPhone 16 series are still possible.

Apple may implement changes to Face ID on the iPhone 16 models, but it remains uncertain if these adjustments will lead to significant improvements, such as faster authentication. The company frequently updates internal components for new iPhone generations, but these updates do not always result in new features or obvious benefits for customers.

iPhone 16 Pro: Camera Update

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming iPhone 16 series will feature a major camera upgrade. The advanced tetraprism lens, previously exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, will now be standard on both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. In his Medium report, Kuo reveals that the new tetraprism lens will enable a 5x optical zoom, a substantial improvement over the current iPhone 15 Pro's 3x zoom capability.

Kuo also mentions that Largan, Apple's primary lens supplier, will continue to provide these advanced lenses for the iPhone 16 series. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro models will undergo a slight size increase, potentially creating enough space to accommodate the tetraprism lens. This design change would address the physical constraint that prevented the larger zoom lens from being integrated into the smaller iPhone 15 Pro. Additionally, other design tweaks, such as a potential switch to touch-sensitive buttons with haptic feedback and a vertical camera layout, are speculated to be part of the new models.

iPhone 16 Series: Other Expected Upgrades

The iPhone 16 series is expected to be powered by the Apple A18 chip across all four models, providing a consistent performance boost. The new devices will also run on iOS 18, promising users an array of new features and improvements. Furthermore, rumours suggest that the Pro models may see a refresh rate bump and better battery life, enhancing the overall user experience.

In summary, the iPhone 16 series promises to bring exciting changes and improvements, from a revamped Face ID system to significant camera upgrades and enhanced performance with the A18 chip and iOS 18. As anticipation builds, Apple enthusiasts eagerly await the official unveiling of these innovations.



