iPhone 16 On-Device LLM Support: Apple's iOS 18 Plans Revealed

Apple is reportedly gearing up to introduce several AI features with the iOS 18 update, including the development of its own large language model (LLM). Recent reports indicate that Apple has been in discussions with tech giants like Google, OpenAI, and Baidu to harness their AI technology for its upcoming devices. Now, emerging rumours suggest that Apple aims to bring generative AI features powered by its in-house LLM, emphasizing its commitment to user privacy.



Apple's In-House LLM Initiative

According to insights from Apple analyst Mark Gurman, the tech giant may be working on its proprietary LLM to support speculated generative AI features. This signifies a shift towards on-device AI processing, reducing reliance on cloud services. Gurman emphasizes that indications point towards the technology being entirely on-device, utilizing the processing power of the iPhone rather than cloud-based resources. However, there's a potential downside, as Apple's on-device AI tools may initially be less powerful or capable than leading cloud-based rivals. To refine its offerings, Apple might collaborate with other AI providers like Google to deliver cutting-edge AI capabilities.

Apple's Focus on On-Device AI

Apple's strategic move towards on-device AI aims to deliver faster services while maintaining user privacy. The company is anticipated to prioritize the integration of AI features that enhance day-to-day tasks for users. More insights into Apple's AI objectives are expected to emerge at the Worldwide Developers Conference slated for June 10. During this event, Apple is poised to unveil iOS 18 alongside major software upgrades and AI features, providing clarity on what to expect for the iPhone 16 models.

Please note that the information provided is speculative, and confirmation awaits the official announcement from Apple in June.